The Hoops boss will assess his returning international stars ahead of Sunday's league visit to Dens Park

Brendan Rodgers accepts his Celtic side are misfiring this season - but reckons it's only a matter of time before things start to click into place.

The Hoops have drawn a blank on FIVE separate occasions so far and trail Derek McInnes’ Hearts by two points in the Scottish Premiership table.

Following a low-key summer transfer window and a damaging Champions League exit to Kairat Almaty, tension has grown among the club’s fanbase with several board members caught in the firing line.

But Rodgers claims their never-say-die attitude gives him plenty of optimism for a crucial run of games coming up after watching his players recover from the brink of defat to overcoming Motherwell, courtesy of a last-minute Daizen Maeda winner before the international break.

Speaking on Celtic TV, Rodgers stated: “I just think it's going to be time. But once you're waiting for that, then you have to win games. I think that we've shown glimpses through the games, but not consistent enough. But the team's still winning domestically, and that's very, very important.

“I think that really typified the mentality, because that's also something that you can't underestimate as well. We've played a number of games so far this season already, and we've had late winners in those games. So that tells you that the spirit is very strong in the team.

“The push that we get from the supporters is really galvanising the team. And it is a team that will go to the very end. So these are all really positive things for us. Of course, we want to get the performance level to a higher level in a more consistent way.

“But whilst we're searching for that, searching for the guys coming to the team, settling in and coping with the demands and expectations of Celtic, then it's our job to win. And that's something that really pleased me with the last performance.

“We kept going, weren't behind in the game, but continued to show the fight. Players coming into the game, making a great contribution, and obviously then we get that winning goal.”

Brendan Rodgers to assess international stars with one major injury concern

Rodgers will assess his returning international contingent over the next 24 hours at Lennoxtown ahead of shaping his squad for Sunday’s return to domestic action against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Scottish champions are currently sweating on the fitness of Daizen Maeda after the Japanese forward was forced to pull out of the national team squad through injury.

Maeda will subsequently undergo medical tests, but Rodgers has received a major boost after welcoming right-back Alistair Johnston back into the fold after his return to full training ahead of schedule.

On Maeda’s potential absence, Rodgers commented: “He's obviously a big blow having someone of that quality out. But what we've been able to do is, we've got Colby Donovan, who's come in and done very, very well.

“Tony Ralston is always a very capable player for the club, and an international player. So Colby gives those guys the chance to get games.

“But there's no doubt that Ali's been a real pivotal part of the team for a number of years now. His power and the balance he gives both offensively and defensively is very important for the team.

“So it's great to have him back on the pitch and seeing that strength and power back in training.”

Brendan Rodgers pleads with Celtic fans to stick with the team amid escalating tensions

Supporters have vented their anger towards the Hoops board this season and protests could ramp up another notch after a recent fan summit with chief executive Michael Nicholson and finance officer Chris McKay only heightened tensions even further.

The situation for Rodgers remains clear as he pleaded with fans to stick with his team ahead of crunch fixtures against Sturm Graz, Hearts and Rangers all on the horizon.

He added: “Let's embrace all the challenges that come our way, both domestically and in Europe. It's a really exciting period, it's what Celtic is all about, playing in these games and playing in the big games.

“And for us, as I said, that collective being together is always the attitude that we want to show. We're excited by these games that are coming up, and we want to go in and embrace the challenges, like I say, and everyone together fighting for the same cause, as what Celtic is about.”