Steven Pressley has been dealt two injury blows ahead of the Celtic clash

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the International break draws to a close, next up for Celtic is a trip to Dens Park, as they face Dundee away on Sunday afternoon.

After drawing with Hibs and losing to Braga at home, the atmosphere was turning sour in the East End of Glasgow, however Daizen Maeda’s last minute winning header against Motherwell lifted the Parkhead faithful’s spirits going into the break. Brendan Rodgers’ side now sit second in the table, two points adrift of Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s weekend opponents have had a poor start to the season having won just one game from seven. After their shock League Cup group stage exit, Dundee now sit 11th in the table. Steven Pressley’s side have now lost two on the bounce, with their latest defeat coming at Pittodrie, where Aberdeen hammered them 4-0. Sometimes managers relish a match against Old Firm opposition as a chance to turn their form around, however with recent Tayside injury news being reported, The Dee’s may be in for a tough afternoon against the champions.

Ex Man United star set for debut vs Celtic

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken has started every league game for Pressley this season, however is now a doubt for the Celtic clash after he picked up an injury in training. Former Manchester United stopper, Kieran O’Hara is set to make his Dundee debut in his place. The Irishman came through the ranks at Old Trafford and has had spells at Fleetwood Town and Kilmarnock since.

Regarding McCracken’s injury, Pressley said: “we have a little concern over Jon McCracken. He suffered a finger injury in training but we hope he might be back by the middle of the week. Kieran (O’Hara) played at the weekend in the B team game. He also played 45 minutes of the testimonial so we are building him up. We have managed to get a few more minutes under his belt.”

If McCracken’s injury sidelines him for the Celtic match, Dundee would be missing their consistent performer between the sticks. To make matters worse, the 25-year old isn’t the only fitness scare for Pressley’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray doubtful for Celtic showdown

When it rains it pours for the Dundee boss, as alongside McCracken, captain Simon Murray may also be unavailable for the weekend. The former Hibs and Dundee United man has been a consistent goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership in recent years and is influential for the Tayside outfit when defending from the front.

Murray came off after an hour against Aberdeen and is still feeling the effects of a knock he picked up. Pressley said: “Simon is still carrying a knock from the Aberdeen game. It is a hamstring issue. We hope he should start training later this week.”

If Dundee were to be without two of their star men, it turns what was already an uphill task into a mountain to climb against Celtic. As for Brendan Rodgers, he will just be keeping his fingers crossed that Celtic’s International stars come back from the break unscathed.