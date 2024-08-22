Dundee boss Tony Docherty is determined to retain the services of Luke McCowan amid Celtic interest. | Getty Images

Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims the rampant speculation surrounding in-form midfielder Luke McCowan will have no influence on his team selection as he prepares his side to face Hibs this weekend in the Premiership.

McCowan has emerged as a top target for Celtic in recent weeks as the champions brace themselves for the potential loss of talented midfielder Matt O’Riley amid strong interest from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Dundee star, who bagged an impressive 10 goals and five assists in the league last year, has also been the subject of numerous failed bids from Hibs this summer.

Docherty has been full of praise for the way his in-demand midfielder has handled summer speculation over his future and has included him in each matchday squad so far.

The Dens Park boss sees no reason for that to change at the weekend and has claimed it will be business as usual for him.

“It doesn’t affect my thinking.” He told Courier Sport.

“And I’ve spoken to Luke like I do on a daily basis and he’s fully focused. He is a Dundee player, he’s fully committed to Dundee and you can see that in the performances he’s been putting in.

“He’s fully committed to putting that in again on Saturday.”

Docherty insists that there has been no bids for the midfielder this week and claims McCowan is entirely focused on this weekend’s task.

“Luke and the boys have had a couple of brilliant training sessions the last couple of days,” Docherty added.

“The boys are in a really good place and Luke typifies that by driving standards. That’s why he’s such an integral part to all we’re doing at the moment. So, no news on him, we’re just preparing for what will be a tough game at Easter Road on Saturday.”