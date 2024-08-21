Joe Worrall is set to join an EFL side. | Getty Images

A former Rangers star is on the move to a leading EFL side

Former Rangers centre back Joe Worrall is undergoing a medical with Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley, according to reports from Football Insider.

Worrall, who made 22 Premiership appearances for Steven Gerrard’s Light Blues team during a mixed loan spell in the 2018/19 season, was recently made available for transfer by Nottingham Forest Nuno Espirito Santo, who has deemed him surplus to requirements in his first full season in charge.

The defender recently spent the second half of last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, but is now keen to continue his career in the UK.

The 27-year-old made a total of 205 league appearances for the Tricky Trees after progressing through the academy in 2016 and was notably a part of the team which won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2022, ending a 23-year hiatus from the top-flight.

Worrall, who is under contract until 2026 at the City Ground, formed a key part of the team which survived in the top-flight under Steve Cooper but fell quickly down the pecking order after the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

He was not included in the squad for his side’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth and has been made available to leave Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old is now searching for more regular playing time, which Scott Parker is looking to provide as Burnley attempt to return to the Premier League at the first attempt after a 19th place finish in the top-flight under former boss Vincent Kompany.

Parker, who has already won promotion twice as a manager from the Championship, takes on Sunderland in his side’s next second-tier match. The Clarets are top of the table after two games and will hope Worrall’s experience can provide them with further assistance in their promotion bid.