Celtic supporters have learned they will face increased ticket prices for the potential Scottish Premiership title celebration against Dundee United at Tannadice later this month.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat against the Tangerines on Saturday, April 26 following Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Aberdeen last Sunday leaving the Hoops needing just one more point to secure four-in-a-row.

The lunchtime clash on Tayside will be the first post-split fixture and is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, but admission for travelling fans will set them back a whopping £42 for adults and £25 for concessions.

That marks a significant increase from the previous game between the two sides at Tannadice, where briefs were available to purchase at £34.

Celtic fans will be allocated seats in The Shed, the Jerry Kerr Stand and the Jim McLean Stand with the price point differing slightly based on which tier which they opt to sit in as punters aim to witness their side claiming a 55th league crown - moving them level with Rangers.

According to The Courier, Tannadice chiefs are eager to cash in on the champions-elect’s latest visit to the City of Discovery and have justified the 23 per cent price raise by citing “additional policing and stewarding costs”.

Dundee United fans will also be forced into coughing up a pretty penny, with adult tickets costing either £42 or £40 depending on their choice of seat. However, season ticket holders will be able to bring a friend to the match for just £10 as part of a post-split promotion.

Given the number of season tickets sold and the sizable away allocation, it’s expected that only around 500 tickets will be made available for home fans to snap up on a first-come first served basis.