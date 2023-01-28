Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United at Tannadice

Celtic will harbour ambitions of strengthening their grip of top spot in the Scottish Premiership table when they travel north to face Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side remain nine points clear of nearest rivals Rangers, but that gap could be cut to just six points if the Ibrox side beat St Johnstone on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hoops have maintained their relentless domestic form and they return to Tayside for the first time since thrashing their opponents by a 9-0 scoreline at the end of August.

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti can only watch as Sead Haksabanovic's shot creeps over the line in the 4-2 defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Tangerines - now under the management of Liam Fox - has delivered seven wins and eight defeats in his first 19 matches in charge, helping the club off bottom spot in the standings. Since resuming after the World Cup break, United have tasted defeat on just one occasion and they eased into the Scottish Cup last-16 after eventually seeing off Lowland League outfit Stirling University on home soil last weekend.

That result will ensure the hosts enter this fixture on a high but facing the runaway league leaders will provide a daunting task and United fans will hope their team can avoid another galling loss.

Advertisement

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at Celtic Park...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Advertisement

Who: Dundee United vs Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Where: Tannadice Park, Dundee

Advertisement

When: Sunday, January 29th – kick-off 4.00pm (UK time)

Odds: Dundee United 11/1 | Draw 21/4 | Celtic 1/5 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 3.30pm - half an hour before kick-off. Sky customers can stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm on the same night and repeated again on at 12.25am on Monday morning, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

There is no pay-per-view option available. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Don Robertson is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by David Roome and Drew Kirkland, with Gavin Duncan named as the fourth official. Euan Anderson is in charge of VAR.

Advertisement

What’s the latest team news?

Advertisement

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis misses out amid heightened transfer speculation, with MLS side Atlanta United and J-League outfit Urawa Red Diamonds continue their transfer battle as the Greek international seeks a fresh challenge away from Glasgow.

Defensive duo Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to training earlier this week and could feature, despite fitness doubts, while Anthony Ralston remains sidelined with a back injury but is on course to return in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

New signing Oh Hyeon-gyu could be named on the bench after the South Korean international put pen to paper on Tuesday, while Tomoki Iwata will be aiming to build on his substitute appearance against Morton last weekend.

Asked about the possibilty of the former Suwon Bluewings striker featuring on Sunday, Postecoglou said: “Oh has trained well. He’s obviously lacking some game time as he hasn’t played since November but he was back in pre-season in Korea. He fitted in really well, it’s a big move for him so physically and emotionally it’s been a big week for him. We’ll look to get him involved as soon as possible.

“He’s a big, strong guy and is really hungry for goal. He’s an aerial threat in the penalty box and he offers something different to Kyogo and the other forwards he has.”

Dundee United are one of only two top-flight clubs still to make a January signing, with manager Liam Fox eyeing a new addition before the end of the window next week. The Terrors head coach has a fully fit squad to select from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What have both managers’ said?

Ange Postecoglou:

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the fans after the 5-0 win over Morton in the Scottish Cup. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou refused to close the door on adding further new faces to his squad ahead of Tuesday night’s transfer deadline and confirms wantaway striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is pursuing an opportunity away from the club. He was pictured at Glasgow Airport last night, boarding a flight to the Netherlands to complete a medical.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports, he stated: “Well, I could say yes and make it a boring few days for everyone but I’ll just say we’ll continue to be agile and see what happens.”

“There is still a bit of speculation around him (Giakoumakis); nothing has been confirmed. With a few days left in the window we will see what happens with him. He’s still part of us at the moment but there’s still a fair bit going on around in the background. Hopefully that all gets resolved in the next few days.

Advertisement

“There’s no great urgency, from us or from anyone. It’s just Giako wants to explore some offers for himself and that is what he is doing. And if he finds something he really wants to explore that is suitable to us as a football club then we will look at in that light. In the meantime we are making sure we’re ready to go for the game.”

Liam Fox:

Advertisement

Dundee United manager Liam Fox.

Dundee United boss Liam Fox revealed he received from pointers from opposite number Ange Postecoglou following their humiliating 9-0 defeat in Glasgow last November, which cost former manager Jack Ross his job. However, Fox claims his players don’t fear the challenge posed by Celtic.

He said: “Ange has been really good with me. I had a really good chat with him before and after the game at Parkhead, which was good of him. He is a top manager, is in charge of a top squad and has worked at the highest level.

“Whenever you get somebody like that to give you five minutes then you need to make the most of it. Ange just told me to be clear in your mind of what you want and how you want your team to play and go with it. He is a really good guy and was happy to pass on some words of advice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“His team have really quality across the pitch. Celtic have a clear style and way of playing that is really effective. You try to stop them in one avenue and then you can be done in another avenue - because they are top players. But it is not a game we are frightened of.