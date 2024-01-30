Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has addressed speculation surrounding the future of Celtic-linked defender Matt Targett.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played for the Magpies since November and has been limited to just three league appearances all season due to a recurring hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Target, who signed for Newcastle permanently in the summer of 2022, has struggled to build on the impressive form that he initially showed out on loan at St James’ Park during the 2021/22 season, and he has now fallen behind both Dan Burn and Tino Livramento in the pecking order.

The England left back has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic this month, and manager Brendan Rodgers is believed to be in the market for a left back to compete with Alexandro Bernabei.

The Hoops are currently without Greg Taylor with a calf strain, while Liam Scales has thrived since moving over to the centre back position this season.

Rodgers is light on options in the area and is believed to be keeping a close eye on Targett - whose contract is due to expire in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Howe has dismissed talk of an exit for the left back this month in his most recent press conference. He went a step further too by insisting Targett has a big part to play in what he is building at the Toon.

He said in a press conference when asked about the speculation: "No, incorrect, you're way off.

"Matt is injured and has still got some way to go in his injury. He's also a big part of what we're doing here."

Rangers locked in talks with Colombian ace who has returned to Europe for talks

Title challengers Rangers are edging closer to their third January signing and are believed to be locked in talks with Colombian prospect Oscar Cortes, according to the Daily Record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 20-year-old Lens winger travelled back to Europe having been granted permission to leave his national side’s U23 camp in Venezuela where they still have two games remaining in an Olympic qualifier tournament.

Rangers chiefs are hoping to complete a loan move for the youngster in the coming days in a deal which is also likely to include an option to buy in the summer.

Cortes made a £4m switch from Millonarios in his homeland to Lens last summer. However he has struggled for first team football at last season’s runners-up - making just four league appearances and scoring one goal.