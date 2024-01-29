Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers have been handed a late transfer blow in their pursuit of signing ex-Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.

The Ibrox club are keen to sign a striker in the closing stages of the transfer window to fill the void left by Abdallah Sima - who recently sustained a serious injury in training while playing for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sima has scored 10 goals in 20 Premiership appearances for Rangers and has been a catalyst for the club’s upturn in fortunes under Philippe Clement.

While an exact timescale on his injury has not yet been confirmed, manager Clement expects that he will be on the sidelines for a ‘long period’ in an injury which could derail his side’s title hopes.

Many fans saw van Veen as the ideal replacement for Sima due to his experience in Scottish football. The 32-year-old notably scored 25 goals in 38 appearances at Motherwell last term - making him one of the top scorers in the division.

This form earned him a move to second-tier Dutch side FC Groningen. However, he has struggled to make the desired impact at his new club and has been limited to just five goals from 14 appearances. The striker hasn’t started a game since October and has only made four substitute appearances in the last five months.

Van Veen’s recent exile and Rangers’ need for a striker had prompted speculation of a Premiership return. However, reports from Football Scotland now claim Eredivisie side Vitesse are likely to target Van Veen once they sell Said Humulic - who is believed to be closing in on a January switch to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Groningen have previously made it clear that they are willing to sell van Veen, but only on a permanent basis. A number of Scottish side’s are thought to be interested, including Rangers, but they are believed to only want the striker on a short term loan.