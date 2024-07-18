EFL side casting eyes over Celtic attacker during pre-season

Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

Celtic will have a decision to make regarding the future of the attacker

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic winger Ben Quinn is on trial with Mansfield Town.

The youngster has been given the green light to link up with the EFL side on a temporary basis for pre-season.

According to a report by The Chad, he featured for the Stags in their recent friendly clash against NCEL Division One outfit Retford United and scored in their 7-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn, who is 19-years-old, has a year left on his contract at Celtic but it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around for another 12 months with the Scottish Premiership champions or moving on in some capacity in this window.

The fact he has been allowed to train with Mansfield suggest his immediate future lies away from Glasgow at this moment in time.

Quinn played for Cherry Orchard and St Patrick’s Athletic before Celtic snapped him up.

The teenager has never played for the Hoops’ first-team in a competitive game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has been a key player for their B team in the Lowland League over recent times.

The Dublin-born man has scored 23 goals in 58 games at that level, as well as chipping in with nine assists.

His pathway into Brendan Rodgers’ senior team remains blocked due to the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in his position though.

Therefore, an exit down to England with Mansfield may well be the next best step for his development now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were promoted from League Two in the last campaign after finishing in the top three along with big spending Stockport County and Wrexham. Crawley Town then won the play-offs after beating Crewe Alexandra at Wembley.

The Stags have been busy on the transfer front over recent times and have landed the likes of Keanu Baccus, Dejo Oshilaja and Lee Gregory among others.

They will now have a decision to make as to whether to lodge an offer for Celtic’s Quinn. His uncle, Stephen, is currently a player at Field Mill.

Speaking after Mansfield’s big win over Retford, their manager Clough said: “It was a good workout and a good 45 minutes for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone looked in reasonable shape. There was some very good play and we created as many chances as we have done on previous visits here.

“The two trialists did well (Quinn one of them). We are trying to get a couple in. We have offers in for loan players and a permanent and we are just trying to pursue those.”

Celtic are currently away in America as they prepare for the start of the new season.

They have a few friendlies to get through in the meantime against DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers has been patient on the transfer front as he waits for the right signings to become available. He has avoided rushing into any deals and wants to bide his time to bring in the correct targets.

Quinn’s future at Celtic Park is up in the air right now and it is yet to be known whether Mansfield will get him.