Callum McGregor has been part of a Celtic side that has lost four times already in 2025, including Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone

Callum McGregor has told his Celtic teammates they need to give themselves a shake to seal the Scottish Premiership title in style - admitting they want to “sprint” over the finish line rather than just waiting for Rangers to slip up.

The Hoops skipper agreed with manager Brendan Rodgers post-match comments in the wake of Sunday’s shock 1-0 defeat at rock-bottom St Johnstone, in which the Northern Irishman criticised his players for becoming too complacent as they slumped to a fourth domestic loss in 2025.

And despite still boast a 13-point lead at the top over their arch rivals with just two more wins needed to clinch four-in-a-row, McGregor is determined to finish the campaign on a positive note.

“We have to shake out of it,” McGregor admitted. “Football's got a funny way of keeping you honest, everybody is talking, you hear the noise of when are you going to win the league, we have to perform to make sure that we get over the line.

“We've put ourselves in an unbelievable position with so many games to go. People then start thinking it's inevitable that you're just going to turn up and it's going to happen and that's the bit where we give away the goal and then because of the way the game turns out, then that's the way it looks and it's not a good look.

“So we have to snap out of that straight away. And next week we have to perform better for 90 minutes, get the win, and then see where that takes us. It's difficult to get over the line when you're so close and obviously the points difference is, there's a fair margin in it, but we then still have to be doing everything we can to sprint over the line rather than just waiting for it to happen.”

Celtic have conceded early goals in four defeats since the turn of the year - twice to Rangers at Parkhead, against Hibs at Easter Road and again at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

McGregor added: “It’s the same message all the time, we're trying to drill that into the players and the team all the time that you have to start games well, if you give teams a head start then the plan from them for the next 75 minutes.

“When you don't start well, then, the idea of the game becomes a little bit cloudy and that's when we are at our best when we are calm, play the system, we're attacking the right spaces. But when you go one down so early, you're then chasing it, especially at this time of the year when there's so much at stake. We have to cut out those little bits, which make the game easier for us.”