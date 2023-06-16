The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as international football takes centre stage and Steve Clarke’s Scotland get set to face Norway.

The summer transfer window is open and Rangers have already been amongst the most active clubs in the UK, securing deals for four new players.

Meanwhile, Celtic need to find a new head coach to replace Ange Postecoglou before they can properly think about incomings and outgoings and a decision on their next manager appears to be close. With supporters across Scotland now turning their attention to the international break as Steve Clarke’s side take on Norway tomorrow, there are plenty of transfer stories concerning former favourites of the Glasgow clubs doing the rounds.

One ex Rangers star is reportedly wanted by two English Premier League clubs as Everton and Nottingham Forest consider making offers. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are said to be in pole position to sign a former Celtic star. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Friday, June 16:

Everton and Nottingham Forest ‘interested’ in ex Rangers favourite

Everton and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs who are interested in signing Alfredo Morelos, according to Football.Scotland who reference reports from Colombia. The striker has also been heavily linked with Sevilla since leaving Ibrox at the end of the season when his contract expired.

It is claimed that former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, who is currently in a similar role at Nottingham Forest, could push for a reunion with the 26-year old. Morelos is said to have made no secret of his ambition to play in a top five league since he moved to Scotland.

Newcastle United in ‘pole position’ to sign former Celtic star

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United remain in pole position to sign Kieran Tierney with Arsenal braced for bids in the next couple of weeks. It is claimed that the Magpies are still in a very strong position to land the former Celtic star, who is keen on a move to the north east in a bid to be closer to home.

