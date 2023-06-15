Celtic-daft rock star Rod Stewart joked Brendan Rodgers’ imminent Parkhead return feels like his wife has cheated on him and come crawling back - but indicated that he’s prepared to forgive and forget.

The Northern Irishman was blamed for ruining the British singer’s holiday four years ago after his sudden exit for English Premier League side Leicester City in the middle of the season with the Hoops on course for a third straight treble.

The manner of Rodgers’ dramatic departure at the time left Celtic fans livid and a small section of supporters still find it difficult to excuse the 50-year-old for turning his back on the Scottish champions.

Brendan Rodgers left the Leicester City job in April. Picture: SNS

Stewart was one of those fans left raging, stating back in February 2019: “It’s ruined my holiday! I actually got a bit choked up I must admit. Obviously he was going to go sooner or later, but I would have thought he would have seen out the next two-and-a-half months and get the treble Treble if possible. I think there might be a lot of ill-feeling at Celtic now with the fans with him leaving us in the lurch.”

He stated: “I don’t know. For me, it’s like when your wife’s left you and gone off with someone else and come back. That’s how I feel about it. But forgive and forget - I think he’s the right guy for the job now. He loves attacking football, Ange has left him a wonderfully attacking side.”

The conversation shifted quickly to the way Postecoglou handled his departure for Tottenham Hotspur last Tuesday and Stewart revealed how he would rewards the Australian by sending him a crate of WINE every time Celtic beat city rivals Rangers under his leadership.

Sir Rod joked he will be asking for those gifts back now, admitting Postecoglou should have announced in advance that he was planning on moving on and taking up the job offer in North London - but McCoist disagreed.

Stewart said: “I’m a bit disappointed with Ange. Every time they beat Rangers, I’d send him a crate of wine. So I’m going to ask for it back now! I was hoping he’d stay and lead us into the Champions League.

“The one thing that upset me about Ange - we were at the (Scottish Cup) final - all this walking about, kissing the badge, holding the trophy. Why didn’t he tell us before? We were never going to lose that game...”

McCoist interjected, questioning: “But Rod, do you not think that would have taken the emphasis off the game itself and put it more on Ange? I can understand why he didn’t do it, mate. He wants his team and everybody to focus on the game, whereas if he says something like that, maybe the attention goes off the game.”

Stewart responded: “If I was in his position, I’d be straight up and I’d say ‘guys, it’s been a great two years but I’ve got an offer I can’t refuse and I’m going to go down and manage Spurs We’ll win on Saturday and that’s it. The Treble’.”

McCoist and fellow pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor then turned attentions to whether Postecoglou will try and poach some of his key Celtic stars such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley or Reo Hatate this summer.