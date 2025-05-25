Everton are eyes turn towards another talent within Liverpool currently who has a Celtic past.

Everton are said to have made a former Celtic talent the subject of their rare transfer plot.

The Hoops’ academy has come under scrutiny in recent years for lack of sustained chances given to graduates. They didn’t get much of a chance to give Ben Doak an opportunity and despite playing at senior level in games like the Old Firm, he was snapped up by Liverpool in 2022 and has continued his development south of the border.

He could now make way after a season on loan at Middlesbrough according to multiple report in England, with Everton said to be looking at a controversial move. Whether they will breach £30m for Doak is another matter but it would be the first time someone has swapped colours in Merseyside for 33 years, and the former Celtic talent could take on that responsibility.

Liverpool to Everton transfer could beckon for ex Celtic kid

A report in the Guardian reads: “Everton are also considering a move for Doak, who would be the first player to cross the city divide in that direction since Gary Ablett in 1992. Whether Everton would meet Liverpool’s £30m valuation of the 19-year-old remains to be seen. Doak enjoyed a productive loan at Middlesbrough this season before sustaining a thigh injury that required surgery in January. He joined Liverpool from Celtic for a £600,000 compensation fee in 2022 and in January bids of £15m and £16m from Crystal Palace and Ipswich respectively were rejected.”

That is backed up by claims in the Daily Telegraph that read: “Everton are considering a summer move for Liverpool's Scotland winger Ben Doak as David Moyes's rebuilding plans take shape. Moyes has already made a pitch to Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap as he looks to secure a £30million transfer.

“While Delap is a prime target, Doak is among those being watched should Liverpool cash in on the highly rated 19-year-old, who spent the frst half of this season on loan at Middlesbrough. Liverpool are not proactively looking to offload the teenager, who is valued at £30million. Injuries have halted Doak's progress for his club, but he made a breakthrough on the international stage, catching the eye for Scotland in the Nations League. Liverpool rejected a £15 million bid from Crystal Palace for Doak in January and can anticipate more offers before next season starts.”

What Middlesbrough thought of Ben Doak

Since leaving Celtic, Doak has featured at senior level for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and established himself as a full Scotland international. Middlesborugh boss Michael Carrick was pleased with the impact he was having at the Riverside prior to the former Hoops talent’s injury.

He said: "It was a loan move that proved successful in both ways. Obviously, it’s unfortunate in the way it got cut short, particularly at the time it did and for how long. Ben had a big impact for us, and I think he’s benefited from being with us personally as well, which also helps Liverpool. I think everything felt the benefit of that move."