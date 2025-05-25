Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

All attentions are now on the summer now Rangers and Celtic’s seasons have come to a close.

There was no Treble joy for the Hoops as they failed to get the better of Aberdeen at Hampden in this season’s Scottish Cup final. They will now look to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ squad with pain of defeat as motivation, with the Dons emerging victors on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Rangers meanwhile are in the market for a new manager with talk of Davide Ancelotti refusing to budge, while talk of a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises is in the air. Here are the latest headlines when it comes to both clubs, from a Rangers pair eyed by Birmingham City to Celtic fallout from Hampden.

Major Celtic error lands pundit reaction

It was a game of low quality at Hampden this weekend as Celtic failed to make their sturdy visitors budge. Their goal came through an Alfie Dorrington own goal before a bizarre OG ended up beyond Kasper Schemeichel, the usually consistent keeper palming the ball into his own net off a Shayden Morris cross. Sportsound pundit Willie Miller was shocked, stating: “Incredible, isn't it? Shayden Morris, just on and he does what he's good at. He looks as though he's going to the bye-line but whips the ball across the face of the goal.

“Kasper Schmeichel has tried to flick it with his right hand and it's come off the hand and ended up in the back of the net. It was a great ball from Morris but definitely goes down as an OG.”

Scotland hero James McFadden was also covering the game and didn’t try to sugar-coat the moment. He added: “It's a huge mistake from Kasper Schmeichel. He's been so reliable this season for Celtic. But Aberdeen have put the ball in the area, asked the question, and he tries to slap the ball away. I think he could come and gather it.”

Birmingham City make transfer targets of Rangers duo

Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies spent time on loan at Birmingham City during the season as their opportunities in the blue of Rangers looked slim. They helped Chris Davies’ side into the Championship by romping to the League One title and now the club are keen to get them back down the road, having signed Scott Wright from Ibrox last summer too. But the Rangers manager situation is proving a stumbling block and the timeline now stands as the pair will only know if a move can be completed when the new head coach arrived.

A report from Birmingham Live states: “Chris Davies had two left-footed number tens in his preferred XI last season and although Blues want to re-sign Kieran Dowell from Rangers, there are no guarantees a permanent transfer will be struck. Dowell and Ben Davies are in limbo at Ibrox following the conclusion of their loan spells at St Andrew’s. Rangers are yet to appoint a new manager but all the noises suggest it will be one of Steven Gerrard, Russell Martin or Davide Ancelotti. Only when an appointment is made will Dowell and Davies receive clarity on their futures.”