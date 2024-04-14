Every Celtic player's average rating as title bid receives boost with Rangers loss

The race for the Premiership title seems to have taken a swing towards Celtic after an unexpected defeat for rivals Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops took care of themselves just over 24 hours when second-half goals from Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah helped Brendan Rodgers’ side to a comfortable 3-0 home win against St Mirren.

And there was a double boost for Celtic as Rangers suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Ross County - despite taking a first-half lead thanks to an own goal from defender Jack Baldwin. Second-half strikes from Simon Murray, George Harmon and Josh Sims were enough to secure all three points for the hosts - although James Tavernier’s late penalty caused some nerves in the home ranks.

But with Celtic now four points ahead in the title race, we thought we would look at who the stats experts at WhoScored believe have the Hoops most consistent performers during the season.

1 . Odin Thiago Holm WhoScored rating - 6.38

2 . Stephen Welsh WhoScored rating - 6.41 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . James Forrest WhoScored rating - 6.43