The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines with the first Old Firm derby of the season taking place this weekend.

Friday will see the summer transfer window slam shut which means clubs across Scotland have just a few days remaining to complete their business.

There are expected to be plenty of incomings and outgoing at both Celtic and Rangers as the two rivals build towards the first Old Firm derby of the season this weekend. A Celtic midfielder is currently being chased by Leeds United, according to reports, and the Hoops are said to be bracing for a second bid after ‘kicking out’ the Yorkshire club’s first offer.

Meanwhile, a striker who has been linked with Rangers since January could yet make a move this window with Southampton apparently reviving their interest. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday, August 30:

Celtic ‘kick out’ Leeds United offer but expect second bid

Per a report from the Scottish Sun, Celtic have ‘kicked out’ a bid from Leeds United for midfielder Matt O’Riley. However, the Hoops are apparently ‘bracing themselves’ for another offer before Friday’s deadline.

The same report claims that Celtic rejected a bid from Italian Serie A side Bologna for the 22-year old Englishman last week and are said to be determined to keep him. New Elland Road gaffer Daniel Farke supposedly has ‘money to burn’ going into the final few days of the summer window.

Southampton ‘ready bid’ for Rangers linked striker

According to Football Insider, Southampton are back in talks to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart and are expected to bid for him before Friday night’s deadline. Rangers had been linked with the Scotland international since last January but talk over any potential move to Ibrox has gone cold in recent months.

