Slovan Bratislava manager Valdimir Weiss Snr is plotting repeat of Artmedia’s shock qualifying round victory back in 2005

Slovan Bratislava manager Vladimir Weiss Snr will attempt to mastermined another seismic Champions League shock result against Celtic when they make their competition debut this evening - as he stands ready to unleash a Rangers cult hero.

Weiss Snr was in charge of Slovakian minnows Artmedia Bratislava when they thrashed their Scottish rivals 5-0 during the first leg of the second qualifying round in 2005 before going on to record a 5-4 aggregate triumph en route to securing a place in the group stages.

The vastly-experienced coach insists his side are “not here as tourists” ahead of their league phase opener in Glasgow’s east end after Slovan came through four rounds of qualifiers earlier this season.

However, the 59-year-old is well aware from personal experience that upsets can happen at Europe’s elite level and reckons he has come up with a game plan, along with his Rangers fan son Weiss Jnr, that could cause the Scottish champions some problems.

“That was a long time ago,” he recalled when he asked about the Artmedia result. “Of course, there are nice memories and nobody will take them away from you. But now we are up against a different Celtic. They play a different style of football to 19 years ago. Brendan has a different type of football here, very fast. But we are capable of doing that as well. We will put in our best performance.

“We know what we can expect. We have players who have played here and they know about the atmosphere. Many other players have said that this is really the best atmosphere in the world you can experience. But I think we have enough experience not to give in to that atmosphere, not to make mistakes.

“Of course, we know that most of the game we will be under pressure. Because obviously, just like we get the energy and emotions from our fans, Celtic will get their energy from their fans. So you have to have the self-confidence, but also the discipline.”

Weiss Snr added: “When I joined Slova, I wanted to prove something and I am happy that we managed to do that maybe even earlier than I thought. But after three years of working with the team to get into the main stage of the Champions League, I am very proud of the team, of the players and of the fans.

“Because Slova have evolved. We have brought joy to the fans and the fans have come back to the stadium. And this is the biggest motto of our work. I think the players deserve to be here. We have not come here as tourists. It's a different kind of a model of the Champions League. We will try to snatch some points, maybe one point, maybe surprise them. Everything is possible in football. We have proved it many times and we have seen what is possible to do. We are very happy, and are looking forward to it.

“We will want to show our fighting spirit, our pride, and show what we are made of. It's the Champions League, it's the best teams in the world. It's like the club World Cup. You have to be excited about it. And we can always surprise people. They are fast and they have great quality. We know where we can surprise them. If we manage to do that, if we manage to break their good defence, if we manage to win one-on-one duels, then it's going to be good.”

There’s also constant discussion on Rangers and Celtic within the Weiss household after his son’s impact at Ibrox. He won a League Cup and Premiership double on loan from Man City, and he could play a part in trying to topple Celtic again.

The Slovan coach said: “All our lives we’ve been talking about Celtic and Rangers. My son played for Rangers, he’s still a fan of the club and will face Celtic. When he was here at Rangers, they won two trophies, so he has the best memories. And the derby with Celtic is the best there is, it’s the top.”