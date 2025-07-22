Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle are chasing two talented Hops youngsters

Partick Thistle manager Mark Wilson is plotting a double transfer raid on his former club Celtic after putting forward a case to take highly-rated youngsters Kyle Ure and Josh Clarke on loan.

The recently-appointed Jags boss wants to offer both Hoops talents with a platform to showcase their full potential at first-team level and the Firhill club are hopeful that both deals will get pushed over the line in the coming days.

Rising star Ure is currently captain of Celtic’s Under-18s team and has impressed when involved with Brendan Rodgers’ senior squad. The 19-year-old was part of the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal earlier this month, featuring off the bench in a friendly against Sporting Lisbon in the Algarve.

However, Rodgers feels he would now benefit from a first senior loan spell and Parkhead chiefs are exploring a couple of options, with the midfielder expected to have the final say on his next move.

Goalkeeper Clarke, meanwhile, spent last season on loan at fellow Scottish Championship side Ayr United. The Northern Ireland Under-21 international also gained first-team experience during a short stint at Airdrieonians.

Wilson wants the 20-year-old to battle it out with summer signing and former Rangers shot-stopper Lewis Budinauckas for the No.1 spot in Glasgow’s west end.

Both players are under contract at Celtic Park until 2027 and GlasgowWorld understands that Rodgers will sanction both exits this week.

Their departures follow B-team players Joe Morrison and Lewis Dobbie, who both joined ambitious SPFL League Two newcomers East Kilbride in recent days.

Frontman Dobbie scored 13 goals in the Lowland League last term and represented the Scottish champions in the UEFA Youth League, while fellow academy product Morrison spent the second half of last season on loan at Stenhousemuir.