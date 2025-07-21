The Serbian youngster has been touted for international stardom in his homeland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In-demand Serbian youngster Andrej Bacanin has fuelled speculation that a summer move to Celtic could be in the pipeline after making a beeline for the Scottish champions on social media.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is expected to leave current club FK Čukarički in the next fortnight after turning heads with his performances in the SuperLiga. He had previously excelled at youth level before enjoying a breakthrough season last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the club’s sporting director Vladimir Matijasevic namechecked both the Hoops and Rangers as just two of the clubs to have been in contact regarding Bacanin’s potential availability, insisting a deal could be struck within the next 10 days.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Ibrox boss Russell Martin are both eyeing further ammunition ahead of the new season, and Bacanin is one player - tipped for international stardom - to have prompted both Glasgow giants to pick up the phone and enquire about his situation.

However, it appears he only has eyes for Celtic at this stage as he started following the Parkhead club on Instagram.

Transfer battle for top Euro talent expected - with exit likely in next 10 days

Speaking in his homeland, club chief Matijasevic admitted a signing battle is now expected to break out for the starlet whose imminent sale will cover the club’s outgoings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot of interest in our young players, and the current focus is on the transfer of Andrej Bacanin,” he stated. “He attracted the attention of numerous clubs with his performances for our team last season, as well as for the Serbian national team at his age.

“We had calls from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, Ajax, Udinese, and some other teams are interested... It is possible other options will emerge, and I expect the transfer to be completed in the next 10 days.

“I expect this to be another big exit transfer for Čukarički, which would cover our club’s budget.”

Celtic’s reported interest comes with the versatile Bacanin ranked similarly to Scottish talent Lennon Miller in a host of key categories - with DataMB ranking both inside the top six midfielders in their age range in relation to key passes in the final third.

Rodgers has been a long-time admirer of the Motherwell prodigy, but it seems the player has his heart set on a move abroad this summer.