Peter Grant branded Dundee United’s ticketing arrangements for the upcoming Scottish Premiership “ridiculous”.

Celtic travel to Jim Goodwin’s side this Saturday for an early kick-off knowing that a win will wrap up the title. Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit on 81 points and are on track to finish well above Old Firm rivals Rangers in second.

The Terrors released a promo video ahead of the match which detailed that home fans could get £10 tickets if existing season ticket holders wanted to bring a friend for the match. With Celtic having the potential to claim the Premiership trophy, their fans are being charged £42 for a ticket.

Celtic contacted SPFL regarding ‘rule breach’ by Dundee United

And the Hoops contacted the SPFL regarding a possible rule breach by Dundee United. Clubs are “prohibited from charging higher admission prices to accommodation designated for supporters of the visiting club than for broadly comparable accommodation designated for use by supporters of the home club at the same match.

A brief statement on Celtic's website said: "Following the announcement of ticket arrangements for our forthcoming Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, April 26, we can confirm that we have raised a number of concerns with the SPFL."

Peter Grant calls out Dundee United’s ticket promo as ‘ridiculous’

Nothing has come of this, and speaking on Go Radio’s Football Show, Grant said this sort of treatment ‘happens all too often’.

“It’s ridiculous, you know, the finances is £42 a ticket with no concessions and all that,” he said. “But also the fact two games. The first two games (after the split away from home) is quite incredible.

“I just don’t know how they work it out. Exactly. I think it’s ridiculous. And I think it’s ridiculous clubs are allowed to do it. They shouldn’t be allowed to do it and I know they say it’s policing and whatever.

“Listen, if you had more supporters supporting your own team, you’d need the same policing week in, week out. Be successful on your own. So I think to charge them, they shouldn’t be allowed to use Celtic and Rangers supporters. It happens too often.”

Speaking to The Courier, Dundee United confirmed that they had no fear of breaching any SPFL rule. They pointed out that other SPFL clubs have made similar offers in their matches towards the end of the season.

They said also that these offers are separate from general pricing and, crucially, have never before triggered a breach of rule I31.