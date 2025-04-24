Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The current Hoops manager has been tipped to seal a shock return to the Premier League as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement

Ally McCoist reckons Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers should certainly be in the frame to replace Ange Postecoglou for a second time if he decides to leave Tottenham this summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Postecoglou is heading towards the exit door of the North London club whether he wins the Europa League or not, following a hugely underwhelming domestic season that sees Spurs languishing down in 18th spot in the Premier League table after a whopping 18 defeats.

A number of candidates have been touted as possible replacements with Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Fulham boss Marco Silva and newly promoted Burnley's Scott Parker all mentioned along with Mauricio Pochettino, who has also been tipped for a stunning return.

But Rangers icon McCoist admits he wouldn't be shocked if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy plotted a summer raid on the Scottish champions again by trying to entice Rodgers back down south with the Aussie potentially on his way out.

There has been plenty of speculation around the Northern Irishman’s future in Glasgow’s east end as he approaches the final year of his contract at Parkhead. Rodgers has insisted the he will remains in charge for his final 12 months at least and hasn't ruled out agreeing an extension.

But that is likely to hinge on continued transfer backing from the Hoops board as they look to build on the progress made in the UEFA Champions League this term. Celtic will enter the competition in the playoff round as they look to qualify for the league phase next season.

And Rodgers on the brink of clinching a 55th Premiership title and a record-breaking NINTH domestic Treble, McCoist insists that would make him a very attractive proposition for the Tottenham hierarchy.

What has McCoist said about Brendan Rodgers to Tottenham?

In conversation with fellow presenter and Celtic-daft Alan Brazil to discuss the latest development regarding Postecoglou’s future on talkSPORT, McCoist said: “I tell you who might suit them - what about Brendan at Tottenham?”

Co-host Brazil replied: “There you go, there's another one. Good shout. If he thinks that's it after doing the Treble, we've progressed in Europe, now it's time to move on. Maybe”

An unconvinced McCoist then questioned: “I'm not sure you've progressed in Europe right enough. You think so?”

That led Brazil to point out the fact Rodgers was close to creating history as Liverpool manager in 2014 when they were eyeing up a first league title in 24 years.

He commented: “Yeah, in the big one. The big one. I just think you could be right. Brendan could move there. He nearly won it with Liverpool didn't he?” So if you're looking at pedigree. But then would Spurs then say they took a Celtic manager and it didn't work?”

McCoist added: “I know what you mean but Brendan has previous, doesn't he? He's done exceptionally well down here.”