The player is formerly of Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic and is near a transfer.

A former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday star is closing in on a switch to America.

As a highly-rated 20-year-old, defender Osaze Urhoghide attracted interest from a number of top clubs in England and in Europe amid form at Sheffield Wednesday. He opted for Celtic in the early days of the Ange Postecoglou era alongside Liam Shaw, who also swapped the Owls for Parkhead.

His professional football career began with AFC Wimbledon before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2019, where he made 21 appearances. Time at Celtic never quite worked out but now a key starter in France with Amiens, MLS journalist Tom Bogert claims “FC Dallas finalising a deal to sign center back Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC.”

It would represent a move out of the European football scene for a player his ex-boss at Celtic rated highly. Speaking of the defender at the time, then-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s great. He’s someone that the club’s been tracking for a while and when I came on board, I managed to have a meeting with him and he’s a good young man, he’s very ambitious.

“He’s just beginning his football career but he shows all the attributes on and off the field to want to become a top player, so it’s great to get him here. He can play a couple of positions at the back and, most importantly, he’s really keen to learn and develop and I think this will be a great environment for him.

“He’s a modern defender. He’s good athletically, he’s mobile, he’s quick and he wants to get on the ball. He can play a couple of different positions, and from our perspective, and the way we want to play our football, there are certain things I look for in players irrespective of age, and he’s got some really good attributes to be a top defender.

“The most important thing is, he’s got a real desire to reach the very top. He’s excited about joining the club, which is important to me because that’s the first thing I want to hear from players, that they’re really keen to join us.”