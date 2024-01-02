The Scotland international is currently on-loan at Spanish outfit Real Sociedad.

Kieran Tierney could return to Arsenal this month.

Arsenal could decide to recall former Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney from his loan spell amid mounting injury concerns.

Tierney was sent to spend the season with Real Sociedad in Spain over the summer after falling out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta. The 26-year-old started just seven Premier League games last season, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu both preferred.

But Zinchenko missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Fulham due to what Arteta described as a 'slight calf issue' and will undergo a scan this week. The Gunners boss told reporters: “He felt something in his calf. We will scan him tomorrow and see how far he’s going to miss games.”

Tomiyasu, meanwhile, could be absent for a month after being called up to the Japan squad for the Asia Cup. The tournament runs from January 12 to February 10 and covers four league matches.

That would leave Arsenal with just Jakub Kiwior at left-back and his poor performance at Craven Cottage has left Arteta with a decision to make. They have the option to recall Tierney from his loan spell during the January transfer window to cover the issue.

Tierney has been enjoying life in the Basque region, registering 10 appearances across all competitions despite suffering a hamstring injury in October. Sociedad currently sit sixth in La Liga and have a Champions League last-16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain to look forward to in February.

The Scotland international had been a mainstay in the Arsenal team, following his £25million deadline-day exit from Celtic in the summer of 2019. He had been tipped to become club captain under Arteta but saw minutes limited after Zinchenko's arrival from Manchester City.