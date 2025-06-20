The Scottish champions could be in line for a bumper payday if a former star completes a big money summer transfer to Serie A

Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly launched a bid in excess of £25 million to sign former Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley from English Premier League side Brighton.

The Denmark international has only spent one season with the Seagulls following his £25m switch from the Hoops last summer, but it’s understood he could be on the move again just 12 months later - and the Scottish champions could be in line to bag a tasty windfall.

O’Riley has strong interest from clubs in Italy with AS Roma among a growing list of suitors, while Atalanta and Spanish powerhouses Atletico Madrid both submitted offers while he was still at Parkhead.

It was claimed last month that the 24-year-old midfielder was attracting further interest from around Europe’s top leagues and Sky Sports now report that the Serie A winners have tabled a £25.6 million (€30m) bid for O’Riley.

Talks are currently ongoing over the "package" that Brighton would receive for the player, who is still viewed as “an important part of their project”, but the club will also “entertain offers” if their valuation is met.

And that could set Celtic up for a bumper payday, following on from the cash injection they obtained after Jeremie Frimpong's move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic are believed to hold a 10 per cent sell-on clause in any future deal involving O’Riley, which if Napoli's offer was accepted would see them bag just over £2.5 million.

O'Riley has endured an injury-hampered debut campaign at the AMEX Stadium but looked back to his best in the final weeks of the season. He could potentially team up with Scotland internationals Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour in Naples as well as Manchester City hero Kevin de Bruyne.

What Matt O’Riley has said about his future at Brighton

O’Riley recently bemoaned the fact he's been unable to play in his favoured position under Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, with Georginio Rutter often the man deployed in his favoured number 8 role.

Speaking in his homeland, O’Riley said: “I’m best at the number 8 position, where I can go box to box. I’ve only played two games there, otherwise I’ve been used as a winger, false number 9 or something else.

“It makes it difficult to show off when you play a position you are not completely happy with. I’m just giving my opinion. I can play better for the team if I play the number eight position, but I can play well in other positions.

“You can say it in a way that is not aggressive. If you are honest with another person, you don’t lose anything. The coach can always say he doesn’t agree.”