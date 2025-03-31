Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is now on loan at QPR in the English Championship after moving to Ligue 1 from Celtic

Huge things were expected from him at Celtic - now a pundit wonders whether an English Championship club should pull the trigger on a seven-figure transfer.

Karamoko Dembele came onto the scene at Parkhead in his early teens. At just 13 back in 2016, he played in a 3-1 victory over Hearts for the U20s and by then a wonderkid tale was born. Years down the line during the 2018/19 season at the age of 16, he made his senior debut under Neil Lennon and collected a Scottish Premiership winners' medal.

French outlet L'Equipe had named him as one of the six "outstanding young players set to revolutionise the game." in that same year. But his potential never really caught fire like it was expected to at Parkhead and in 2021 he made a move for the exit door.

QPR stint verdict for ex Celtic wonderkid

Still only 22, Dembele left in 2022 for Brest in France after 10 Hoops outings with a single goal. He’s played just 18 times for his parent club since but had a promising spell on loan at Blackpool last season before joining QPR for this campaign. An injury bug has hit him though and he’s played 18 times with a sole goal and three assists. Pundit Don Goodman is sceptical as to whether or not his loan side should make a permanent move for the ex Celtic kid.

He said to Football League World: "I always think it’s a tough one when you’re talking about individual players you haven’t seen a lot of. So in Karamoko Dembele’s case, all I’ve really got to go on is one or two early sightings of him this season because, until recently, he’d been injured since the back end of October.

"It’s difficult to know. When you look at the numbers, last season at Blackpool was exceptional. He started this season off pretty well but just the one goal and three assists, only managed to start 10 games. Does that warrant an outlay of £1.4m if you’re QPR? It’s a very difficult one and I suspect that Marti Cifuentes is bound to be the most qualified person to decide whether that would be a good thing."

Why Dembele joined QPR

Speaking on his decision to make the move to London at the start of the season, Dembele told club media: “I am really excited. I have heard amazing things about it here and I just can’t wait to get started, to be honest. This is a great platform for me to progress in my career. I spoke to Martí (Cifuentes) and I spoke to Christian (Nourry) and I really felt the ‘want’, which I think is important.

“The conversations I had with them were good and from there, my decision was made. That was the most important thing at that stage of my career. I hadn’t had a lot of games before that so I am really grateful to Blackpool for giving me that opportunity. I am hoping to build on that this season.”