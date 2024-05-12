A roundup of the fallout following Celtic’s potentially title-deciding win over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Another gripping Old Firm clash delivered the drama on Saturday afternoon as Celtic took a huge step towards lifting this season’s Scottish Premiership title. After Matt O’Riley’s opener, a day to forget for John Lundstram helped nudge the Hoops over the line to an important three points.

The Rangers midfielder gifted Celtic their second goal after a howler first half own goal, and his red card on the stroke of half-time just added insult to injury for Philippe Clement and his team. Despite Cyriel Dessers clawing one back for the Light Blues, it wasn’t enough to upset Brendan Rodgers’ day.

Here’s a closer look at some of the fallout following the final Premiership Old Firm derby of the season.

Premier League icon laps up Celtic atmosphere

Former England international turned pundit Trevor Sinclair enjoyed a day out at Parkhead to watch Celtic upset Rangers in their title battle. The ex-Premier League winger supports the clubs he used to represent, including Manchester City and West Ham, but also backs Celtic due to his Irish mother and Glasgow-born stepfather.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Sinclair posted a photo from the stands of fans celebrating the victory, along with the caption: “Some family. Massive thanks to the all the fans and everyone I had the pleasure of meeting today.” He also included the hashtag ‘Champions Again’, as Celtic now have one hand firmly on the trophy.

A number of Celtic fans also replied to the 51-year-old’s post with photos they took with him ahead of the clash.

Miller doubles down on Lundstram red card take

Kenny Miller has stuck to his opinion that Lundstram should not have been shown red for his challenge on Alistair Johnston. The sending off divided a number of fans and professionals but the former striker, who played for both Rangers and Celtic during his career, has now doubled down on his take that Lundstram should have remained on the pitch.

After making his thoughts clear on Sky Sports, Miller has expressed his frustration with VAR in his Daily Record column.

“I’m not going to change my mind or back down. When you slow it down, see the point of contact and throw crazy words like ‘endangering an opponent’ or ‘speed’, it really grates on me. Players have to run fast.

“The still pictures are the thing that really infuriates me with VAR. They can make any incident look worse. Football is still a contact sport and sometimes there are going to be mis-timed tackles. Unfortunately we are now dealing with people in charge of VAR who don’t appreciate or understand that.