Ex-Rangers man slams 'worst run' former club as Celtic player reveals rare condition

Rangers and Celtic have both been in Scottish Premiership action over the weekend

Rangers are hoping that Danny Rohl can bring the good times back to Ibrox. The former Sheffield Wednesday man has recently been appointed as their new head coach. He was picked as their replacement for Russell Martin, who was sacked after a poor start.

As for Celtic, Brendan Rodgers remains in the dugout at Celtic Park. He guided the Hoops to the Scottish Premiership title again last season. They are battling it out with Hearts this time around for top spot.

Ex-Rangers man Kyle Lafferty slams Linfield

Ex-Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has described Linfield as one of the ‘worst run’ clubs he has seen. The former Northern Ireland international played for them back in 2023. He has also had spells in the past with the likes of Burnley, Norwich City and Hearts, among others.

Lafferty has said on the Open Goal podcast on YouTube: "It's probably the worst run club I've ever seen in my life. I'm at Johnstone Burgh in junior football and they are run better than Linfield. Linfield are the biggest club in Northern Ireland but, honestly, it was a shambles. I literally could have left after two weeks. I wasn't enjoying my time there."

He added: "It was everything. They were paying a cafe around the corner £6000 a month for the food for the lads. We would be having chicken curry before a game. They wasted money on stupid things, and that is why I think what David Healy has done is incredible."

Celtic player Odin Thiago Holm reveals rare condition

Celtic midfielder Odin Thiago Holm has revealed he has a rare condition with his calves that makes him feel ‘half-paralysed’ when he plays. The Hoops landed him in 2023 and he has since played 16 games for the Glasgow giants. He is currently on loan at Los Angeles FC in MLS.

Holm has said: "I try to take one day at a time. But it's easy to feel down. There is a syndrome I have in my legs that makes it a little difficult to play football, unfortunately. When I run continuously during a football match, my calf muscles expand and put pressure on nerves and blood vessels. It's like blowing up a balloon in a narrow tube and there is a problem with a lack of blood supply.

“It's painful and disgusting. It feels like I'm losing control of my ankle joint. I can't seem to lift my ankle or my feet when I run. It feels like I'm half paralysed. Last year, I travelled to Wyoming to test a treatment where Botox is injected into the parts of the muscle that compress blood vessels and nerves.”

He added: "The plan is to return to Scotland after the MLS season in the United States is over, no later than December. I have a strong desire to make it happen at Celtic. But the primary goal now is to get my body in order. As of now, I am not experiencing any symptoms during exercises that I have previously experienced symptoms with. That's a very good sign, but I still need some time before the side effects of the injections wear off."