The Northern Ireland international was the sixth substitute used by the Renfrewshire club - subsequently breaching IFAB laws

Former Rangers, Hearts and Sunderland striker Kyle Lafferty has found himself at the centre of a major refereeing blunder in the sixth tier of Scottish football that left their opponents “absolutely sick”.

The ex-Ibrox frontman was named among the substitutes for West of Scotland Premier Division side Johnstone Burgh’s league encounter with Darvel at Keanie Park on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was subbed on in the second half with his side trailing 1-0 at the time before being swiftly taken back off by manager Murdo MacKinnon after it emerged he was a SIXTH substitute used by the home side in the game.

A seven-minute delay ensued as Scottish FA match officials eventually realised their error. During his time on the park, Lafferty is understood to have played a vital role in helping the cash-rich Renfrewshire club win a 77th minute penalty. He was withdrawn after the sub blunder was identified, but the visitors were left incensed after Fraser Mullen’s converted spot-kick was allowed to stand.

Darvel ‘considering options’ after rule breach

Johnstone Burgh would go on to win the match through a late Aaron Mason strike, but Darvel officials are now “considering their options” over the game-changing incident with neither the referee or the hosts identifying the issue prior to Lafferty’s involvement.

Furious Darvel boss Michael Oliver stated in his post-match interview: “The referee ruined the game, we’ve ultimately been cheated. I can’t stand here and say anything else. We’re winning 1-0 and I thought we were really comfortable, they might have had more of the ball but they weren’t hurting us.

“They missed one big chance from a header that they should score but other than that our goalkeeper had one really good save. If you can come through a game here and say that about your goalie then you’ve done well.

“Look, it’s a disgrace really. I’m kind of lost for words, actually. I feel sick and it almost makes you not want to be involved in football if the referees can be as bad as that, it’s honestly incredible. But them (Johnstone Burgh) as well, how can they make six subs and just get away with it? I don’t really know what else to say. I’m absolutely sick about the full thing.”

A further statement released by Darvel on the matter read: “Darvel Football Club is very disappointed that the result of today’s match at Johnstone Burgh was unfairly influenced by the introduction of a sixth substitute by Johnstone Burgh, in breach of the IFAB laws and WOSFL rules.

“That this breach of the laws was not identified by the SFA match officials is also disappointing. We are presently considering our options and have informed the WOSFL as such.”