A look at how the five Celtic players out on loan are getting on at their current clubs

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers made 10 new signings as he looked to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window. In order to help balance out the squad, the Celtic boss also had to offload a few individuals.

Despite problems off the field, Celtic have had a solid start to the domestic campaign, as The Hoops currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table. Travelling Celts had a bit of a scare on Sunday afternoon as it looked as if their match with Kilmarnock was destined for a draw, however a Kelechi Iheanacho spot kick saved the day at Rugby Park. Rodgers now prepares his side for League Cup action, as they face Partick Thistle at Firhill in the quarter finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic made two loan signings in the summer as Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Marcelo Saracchi both joined on season-long deals. The latter looked sharp on his debut against Killie and managed to get an assist for the first goal, when his pinpoint cross found Daizen Maeda. While the loan signings Celtic have made look promising, here’s a look at how the club’s five out-on-loan stars are performing from around the world:

Odin Thiago Holm (Los Angeles FC)

The Norwegian midfielder joined the American side in January and is set to rejoin The Hoops on New Year’s Day. With the likes of Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris in their starting XI, LAFC currently sit fourth in the MLS’ Western Conference. Despite this, Holm has only made three appearances for the US giants and has struggled to get any sort of substantial game time.

Adam Montgomery (Livingston)

In what is sixth loan spell away from Celtic Park, the fullback has a had a solid start to the season for Livi. Montgomery has previously played for Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Fleetwood Town, Motherwell and Queen’s Park, however, Rodgers clearly doesn’t think he’s ready for the first team just yet. The 23-year old has started every game for David Martindale this season, except the match at Parkhead against his parent club.

Stephen Welsh (Motherwell)

After struggling to make his way back into the starting line-up, the defender has stayed in the Premiership to get some minutes under his belt. Welsh came through the ranks at Celtic and has had previous loan spells at Greenock Morton and Belgian side, Mechelen. After signing for The Steelmen on Deadline Day, he made his debut on Saturday, in their 1-1 draw away to Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maik Nawrocki (Hannover 96)

After signing for the hefty fee of £4.3m from Legia Warsaw in 2023, Nawrocki had a solid start to his Celtic career, however the good form of Liam Scales and Auston Trusty pushed him out of the team. He was put out on loan to Hannover for the rest of the season, with an option to buy for the German club. He is yet to make an appearance for the Bundesliga 2 outfit.

Luis Palma (Lech Poznan)

The Honduran had a superb start to his Celtic Park career, scoring in a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at home. Despite his promising beginning, the winger struggled with form at the start of last season and was put out on loan to Olympiakos for six months. He has had a great start in Poland, where he looks to find his form again. The 25-year old has scored two goals in four Ekstraklasa appearances as Poznan currently sit eighth in the table.