The Celtic boss is set to leave in the summer when his contract runs out

As Brendan Rodgers’ Parkhead future remains uncertain, the transfer insider has had his say on what he reckons will happen.

The Northern Irishman never got the funds he desired in the transfer window from the board and therefore it is unknown whether he’ll sign a new deal or not. Celtic lost out on Champions League football to Kazakhstan minnows, Kairat Almaty in August and ever since, whether it be the fans or the manager, the club’s hierarchy have came under scrutiny.

After not replacing Adam Idah or Nicolas Kuhn in the transfer window despite Celtic earning around £25m for the duo, Rodgers was forced to delve into the free agent market in September. To add to this, the Celtic manager’s frustrations only got worse when a leak in the club sold a story that he was trying to ‘engineer’ a move away from the East End of Glasgow.

Romano’s 28-word Rodgers ultimatum

As the uncertainty around Rodgers’ future, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the saga. The Italian journalist believes that interest has generated elsewhere for the Celtic gaffer. According to GiveMeSport, Romano said: “there are clubs interested in Rodgers, so an exit in summer 2026 is a possibility. But not a guarantee yet. Celtic will try their best to keep him."

Reports suggest that even Rodgers himself doesn’t know where he’d be going after Parkhead if he was to leave. There has been interest in his services both from the English Premier League and clubs across Europe.

But if Romano is right and Celtic want to hang onto Rodgers, perhaps how this current season pans out could have an impact. He has very publicly criticised the board in the past, therefore if they want to build bridges now, the damage may already have been done.

Rodgers ‘Assessing his options’

According to another transfer journalist Graham Bailey, Rodgers is still 50/50 on whether he’ll stay or go. He told 67 Hail Hail: “Brendan Rodgers is assessing his options, Celtic want him to stay but likewise they are aware of what is going on in the market. Clearly conversations are taking place but they are centred around Rodgers and his future.

Bailey also talked about the Russell Martin situation across the city after he was sacked as Rangers boss and wondered if that may influence Rodgers’ decision. He said: “Celtic don’t like to talk about what is going on at Ibrox, but it is going to be fascinating to see what route they (Rangers) go down – will that inspire Rodgers to stay, to go? As always, football in Glasgow is fascinating.”

The turmoil in the other side of Glasgow could be a considering factor as Celtic currently have very little competition in going for the League title. That is unless, Heart of Midlothian break a a forty-year old mould and become non-Old Firm Premiership winners.