English Championship side ‘prepared’ to pay a decent fee for the confidence sapped Hoops striker

It’s decision time for Brendan Rodgers with the Celtic boss currently juggling a number of potential incomings and outgoings in the final days of the summer transfer window.

One thing’s for certain, the Hoops are in desperate need of fresh faces before Monday night’s deadline. And judging by social media and fan reaction, it’s clear that the manner of their Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty on Tuesday night will continue to fester for some time.

In the wake of his latest sub-par performance, there is growing uncertainty surrounding striker Adam Idah who is one surprise name to have emerged on a list of possible departures. Sky Sports are reporting that EFL Championship side Swansea City are in talks and ‘pushing hard’ to strike a deal for the Republic of Ireland international.

On the surface, his exit looks unlikely to be sanctioned due to the current lack of attacking options at Rodgers disposal. But that’s not to say Celtic shouldn’t cut their losses now on a player who has flattered to deceive ever since signing for the club on a permanent basis.

Idah was supposed to be Celtic’s first-choice frontman - someone who could offer real power and a physical presence up top. He was recruited from Norwich City in a deal worth £9.5 million last summer after a successful loan spell where he helped guide Rodgers’ side to the league title.

Idah has allowed form to fall off a cliff amid Celtic struggles

However, his form has completely fallen off a cliff with supporters now left questioning whether they still have a reliable No.9 to spearhead their forward line.

Eight months have passed since Kyogo Furuhashi left the club and the Japanese hitman still hasn’t been replaced. Idah has failed to grasp his big opportunity since then when asked to step up and fill the void vacated by Kyogo.

Instead, Rodgers placed his faith in speedster Daizen Maeda to play through the middle such was the need for Celtic to replace Kyogo’s goal tally. Not exactly shining a positive light on Idah’s contribution. Fortunately, the decision proved a masterstroke.

Celtic lacking a natural leader up front

However, it’s clear there is a lack of a natural leader among the strikers currently on the books at Parkhead. If Idah was to depart, it would be a damning admission from the club that their big-money gamble has backfired big time.

It remains to be seen, though, if the Celtic board will trust Rodgers to make some more big-money signings amid concerns the Northern Irishman might not remain in charge of the club beyond the end of this season.

Prior to last summer’s transfer window closing, Rodgers was handed a £25 million kitty to spend on three players. Two of those - £11m club record signing Arne Engels and £6m centre-back Auston Trusty - have both sat on the bench for the opening games of this season, while Idah hasn’t looked like scoring.

Rodgers desperately searching for more firepower

If Swansea’s transfer interest is concrete, you’d imagine Celtic would only entertain further negotiations if Rodgers was able to secure another striker. He desperately needs more firepower in the door over the next couple of days.

As of yet, it appears Rodgers doesn’t have enough trust in the likes of Johnny Kenny, Shin Yamada or Callum Osmand, who has spent more time playing for the B-team than he has done with the senior squad since arriving from Fulham earlier in the window.

Parting ways with 24-year-old Idah without a proper replacement lined up would leave Rodgers in a hugely concerning position as Celtic simply cannot afford to attack the rest of the season without a main focal point to lead the line.

Swansea would reportedly be willing to cough up a ‘decent fee’ for Idah, but it’s unlikely to be anywhere near the figure Celtic splashed out to bring him to Glasgow 12 months ago. However, supporters patience with Idah has ran out and it might be best for all parties if he heads back down south providing a direct replacement of better quality can be identified and signed before 11pm on Monday.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a closer look at three strikers that Celtic have been linked with in recent weeks, who could take over from Idah:

Louis Munteanu (CFR Cluj)

Celtic have already had a £6.9m bid for the Romanian star thrown out earlier in the summer and the Munteanu has reportedly been fined €10,000 (£8,663) by his parent club after going AWOL in an effort to force a move away from Cluj.

Olympiacos and Valencia have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, who bagged 25 goals last season. Reports in his homeland claim the player’s preference would be a move to Spain as he prepares to face disciplinary action after going on an unauthorised vacation earlier this month.

Sambou Soumano (Lorient)

Another name touted with a move to the Scottish champions is Lorient ace Soumano. The Senegalese player is also wanted by Qarabag who are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League.

According to Azerbaijan outlet Baku Post, the 24-year-old - who notched 14 goals in Ligue 2 last season to help Lorient seal promotion back to the French top-flight - has ‘agreed terms’ to join Qarabag.

Jamie Vardy (Free agent)

The 38-year-old veteran frontman remains on the lookout for a new club after leaving Leicester City at the end of last season and looks poised to seal a shock move to Serie A newcomers Cremonese.

Celtic has been heavily linked with the England international and it was claimed Vardy had his ‘heart set’ on a switch to Parkhead and a reunion with Rodgers after their fruitful spell together at the King Power Stadium.