RB Leipzig are reportedly preparing a big-money bid for the in-demand wide man as they attempt to lure him back to Germany

Nicolas Kuhn has been strongly linked with a move away from Celtic this summer - and Hoops legend Pat Bonner reckons it would be a no-brainer to sell the winger if they receive a big-money offer.

Kuhn enjoyed an impressive first full season in Scotland, despite allowing his form to tail off towards the end of the campaign. The former Rapid Vienna wide man still recorded some eye-catching numbers, netting 21 times and assistant 15 in 51 appearances last term, including a notable brace against Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League back in November.

With Celtic understood to be closing in on the signing of Swedish international Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland, there could be scope for the champions to cash in on one of the main attacking assets in the coming weeks.

And Bonner was full of praise for the club’s successful business model ahead of a busy summer window, insisting Nygren has the potential be a tailor-made replacement.

Speaking at Hampden Park to promote the 2025 Refugee World Cup tournament, the Irishman said: “Listen, if they can get £15 million, as has been reported, then that would be good business. I think everybody is up for sale in the modern world that we live in.

“When he first came into the side, I was one of the ones that critiqued him, and I wasn’t 100 per cent happy with the way he was playing, but fair play to him, the staff and the management. They got him playing to an extraordinary level, which was great.

“However, it is all about consistency, as he fell away and picked up a few injuries. What you’re looking for in a player is to be consistent throughout the year. If they get that total for him, then it is a great piece of business, and I give him credit, actually, for turning it around and getting into the team at the start of last season.

He continued: “But if they let him go, then they would need to replace him, I think. James Forrest is getting older, and Jota is injured long-term, so they will have to bring somebody into that position. It goes both ways, but they will use that £15 million wisely - if they get it.”

*Pat Bonner was launching the Refugee World Cup Scotland 2025 tournament on Sunday 29th June at Toryglen Regional Football Centre. The event celebrates the diversity of communities in Scotland through football while standing up for the rights of refugees.