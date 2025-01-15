Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic have made their move to try and hold off transfer interest in their young star amid West Ham United murmurs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A renowned transfer guru has provided the latest on Celtic attempts to keep one of their top talents.

Daniel Cummings has brought plenty of attention after a rampant run of goals for the Celtic ‘B’ team and in the UEFA Youth League. It is yet to bring first team minutes though and that window of opportunity could be narrowing with a recent move by boss Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Kyogo and Adam Idah already in the building as senior options, Johnny Kenny has returned from a loan spell at Shamrock Rovers and impressed in a 4-1 win over Ross County. Amid all that, Cummings continues to gather interest.

The most recent claims suggest that it’s Premier League duo West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion who are after the Scotland youth international. Brighton recently signed Matt O’Riley from Celtic in a big money deal during the last transfer window.

Cummings is out of contract next summer and the Premiership champions are only due £250k in development fees if he does leave. A report last month had Premier League sides Brentford, Fulham, Ipswich Town, and Wolves down as possible suitors plus Championship clubs Burnley and Sunderland.

Having bagged 24 goals in 24 games in all competitions this season, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Cummings’ situation. To counter the interest from the likes of West Ham, he has claimed that Celtic have made a contract offer to the young striker in order to try and tempt him into remaining in Hoops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano posted via social media: “West Ham and Brighton are both keen on signing 18 year old Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, with Celtic pushing for him to stay and sign new deal. 24 goals in 24 games this season for Cummings, out of contract in summer 2025."