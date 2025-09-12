Both clubs will commence their league phase campaign in just under two weeks’ time

Celtic and Rangers fans have discovered they will have to pay more than visiting supporters to attend home games in the Europa League this season.

UEFA’s landmark decision has seen the governing body introduce a reduction on the maximum ticket prices home teams can charge travelling supporters in men's club competitions.

It is part of their ongoing commitment to making European football more accessible and affordable for all fans and UEFA state they have the backing of clubs and supporters' organisations.

Starting immediately, maximum ticket prices for away fans will be €60 in the UEFA Champions League, €40 (£35.50) in the UEFA Europa League, and €20 in the UEFA Conference League.

They plan to reduce those figures further for the 2025/26 campaign to a maximum price of €50 in the UEFA Champions League, €35 in the UEFA Europa League and still €20 in the UEFA Conference League.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin explained: “Today’s decision marks another key step in reaffirming UEFA’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans.

"By introducing more fan-friendly policies, we continue our mission to keep football as an inclusive sport where supporters who travel across Europe to follow their teams are valued and recognised.”

European Club Association (ECA) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi added: “Lowering the price cap of the ticket prices for visiting supporters in the new UEFA men’s club competitions is an important signal from all ECA’s member clubs in actively contributing to improving the overall match experience for fans.

"ECA’s collaboration with UEFA and the fans’ representatives through FSE is fundamental in ensuring travelling supporters can enjoy following their teams across Europe to the maximum.”

UEFA dish out fine and suspended ban to Rangers over 'lighting of fireworks'

The announcement comes after Rangers were fined £17,291 and given a suspended supporter ban by UEFA for the "lighting of fireworks" during last month's Champions League play-off defeat by Club Brugge.

The incident took place during the second leg in Belgium, which Rangers lost 6-0 after a 3-1 loss in the first leg at Ibrox.

UEFA say the Ibrox club could be banned “from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next...Uefa competition match” but that this measure is “suspended during a probationary period of two years, starting from the date of the present decision”.