‘For now’ - Ominous Celtic transfer admission as Rangers dealt blow

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours as the Glasgow pair prepare for deadline day

Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for the final day of the transfer window. The Glasgow pair have until the close of play on Tuesday to bolster their ranks.

They have both brought in new faces this month. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former defender wanted in surprise move

Former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is wanted by Inter Milan and Juventus. According to Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A pair could both try and lure him away from the UK before the deadline. He has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and has seen his game time dry up.

Winger in contract admission

Hoops winger Liel Abada is focused on his football amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. He is under contract until the summer of 2026 and has told Football Scotland: “For now, I am not focused on that. I am focused on the games. I don’t want to speak about it. What will happen will happen.”

Advertisement

Blow in transfer pursuit

Rangers’ hopes of signing attacker Morgan Whittaker from Championship side Swansea City have been dealt a blow. The 22-year-old caught the eye on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the first-half of this season. Boss Michael Beale has simply said, as per The Scotsman: “He will be staying at Swansea I believe.”

Advertisement

Midfielder on radar

Advertisement