Rangers have finally agreed a deal to sign Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin as Ibrox boss Michael Beale continues his squad rebuild this month.

The 24-year-old is poised to join the Glasgow giants and finalise his move before Tuesday’s deadline after club officials managed to reach a ‘full agreement’ on a transfer fee with the Belgian club after being locked in talks over the weekend.

The Light Blues had two bids for Raskin rejected by Liege last week, despite the player already agreeing personal terms. However, negotiations between all parties have since reached a conclusion, with various reports suggesting Beale is now set to land his key midfield target.

Nicolas Raskin is set to sign for Rangers after Standard Liege accepted an improved offer for the midfielder. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgian outlet DHNet claim Rangers will pay a fee in the region of £1.75million for the Belgium Under-21 internationalist with a 20 per cent sell on clause inserted into the deal.

Raskin had fallen out of favour with former Celtic manager Ronny Deila amid a bitter contract dispute and was banished to the club’s reserve team last month. As a result, Rangers stepped up their interest in Raskin and his arrival in Govan will provide a significant coup for Beale following an impressive start to his tenure.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Raskin will sign a contract with the Gers until 2027 after beating off late interest from clubs in Germany and Italy. He tweeted: “Rangers have reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Raskin, here we go! Deal in place with Standard Liege on permanent move #RangersFC. Paperworks between clubs today, while personal terms are already agreed. Been told contract will be valid until 2027.”

GlasgowWorld understands Rangers remain interested in a move for Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker, despite a continued stand-off between the clubs over the Championship club’s asking price.

