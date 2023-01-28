Rangers have made a new bid for a transfer target, while Celtic will be hoping they can hang on to one of their star players.

The January transfer window is entering its final days. Will Rangers or Celtic look to table any last minute moves, or are Ange Postecoglou and Michael Beale happy with their respective squads?

Rangers are continuing their pursuit of a Swansea City winger whose contract expires in the summer. Reports suggest that the Gers’ new offer for the player could be around £2 million.

Additionally, Celtic have faced a new bid for one of their star players. Like Whittaker, he has been targeted by clubs over a long period of time and could leave the club before the window slams shut.

Rangers make new bid for Morgan Whittaker

Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker has been in Michael Beale and Rangers’ crosshairs for while at this point. The latest development in the transfer saga is that the Swans have reportedly rejected a £2 million bid from the Gers, according to Glasgow Live.

Michael Beale’s admiration for the former Derby County man cannot be denied. It’s clear that he wants to bring Whittaker to the Ibrox, but Swansea are holding firm for now.

Celtic face new offer for Georgios Giakoumakis

There has been talk of Geogios Giakoumakis leaving Celtic Park for some time now. According to journalist Johnny Georgopoulos on Twitter, a new bid for the 28-year-old has been put forth by Atlanta United in the MLS.