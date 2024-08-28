Moritz Jenz of Wolfsburg in action | Getty Images

A Bundesliga club are 'on the brink' of completing loan transfer swoop for the German centre-back

Ex-Celtic loanee Moritz Jenz is closing in on a season-long loan move to Bundesliga outfit FC Mainz from fellow German top-flight side Wolfsburg.

The versatile defender, who featured 23 times for Wolfsburg in the German top-flight last season, has been told he is free to leave the club before the close of the transfer window by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed his next move has already been decided.

Jenz was linked with a move to Hoffenheim earlier this summer but he now looks set to join rivals Mainz in the next 24 hours, with the 25-year-old centre-back expected to undergo a medical imminently. Munich-based Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the deal will include an option to buy clause.

He wrote on X: “Moritz Jenz on the verge to join Mainz 05 with immediate affect... one-year-loan with an option to buy. 25 y/o central defender from Wolfsburg will finalize his medical today or tomorrow.”

Jenz was a popular figure among Celtic fans during his successful loan spell from French side FC Lorient in the 2022/23 campaign and earned himself the nickname “Mercedes Jenz”. In an interview with Transfermarkt, he spoke of his admiration for the Glasgow giants, stating: “Celtic is old school, Celtic is mysterious, Celtic is pure football and above all Celtic is a religion. When you stand at a home game, close your eyes and get goosebumps just from the chants, you know why this club fascinates the world”

He previously expressed his desire to stay at Parkhead beyond his temporary stint, which was later terminated due to a lack of first-team opportunities following the January arrival Yuki Kobayashi and regular starter Carl Starfelt returning from injury.

Jenz subsequently headed back to Germany with Schalke 04 but was unable to prevent them climb out of the relegation zone and a lack of funds halted the club from signing him on a permanent basis. He penned a four-year contract with Wolfsburg last summer but has now been deemed surplus to requirements.