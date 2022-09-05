The Hoops host the Champions League holders in their first group stage fixture on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve McManaman reckons Celtic can take advantage of Real Madrid’s defensive vulnerabilities and notoriously slow start in the Champions League by claiming a positive result at Parkhead.

The Scottish champions were handed a glamour tie against Carlo Ancelotti’s Spanish giants in Group F and open their campaign against Los Blancos on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The La Liga outfit, who have won the competition more than any other clubs with 14 past triumphs, defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the final last season and will arrive in Glasgow as clear favourites to finish top of the group.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic trains during a Celtic Training Session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group F match against Real Madrid at Lennoxtown Training Centre

However, former Madrid and Liverpool winger McManaman believes Celtic can give them a run for their money with the attacking capabilities of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

A 4-0 thrashing of Old Firm rivals Rangers at the weekend epitomised their clinical form in front of goal in recent weeks and McManaman reckons the Hoops are facing his old club at the perfect time.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail, McManaman said: “I wouldn’t think it would be much of a shock. I think Celtic could easily get something out of the game.

“Real Madrid sometimes start this type of competition slowly. They always qualify from the group, but they can start slowly. Tuesday is the perfect opportunity.

“First game of the Champions League, the noise of Celtic Park. Real always concede goals. We saw it last year against better opposition but they like to run forward, which can leave them open.

“I would rather watch Celtic play like that than sit back, defend and try to counter-attack. That’s just my preference and it’s why I’m more than happy to watch Ange’s team.

“I’ve no problem with them being on the front foot. Of course you have to defend, you can’t have both full-backs bombing on at the same time.

“But you can play with a certain amount of flair, particularly at home in the first game when you are trying to catch a team off guard.

“I think it will be a close game and I would be quietly confident about Celtic qualifying alongside Real Madrid.”

McManaman has kept a close eye on Celtic’s progress under Ange Postecoglou over the last 12 months and has been impressed with the Australian’s recruitment policy.

He admitted: “The turnaround with Ange over the last year has been phenomenal. When he was first announced a lot of eyebrows were raised, but he came in and did a job straight away winning the league back.

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Celtic looks on during a Celtic Training Session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group F match against Real Madrid

“They had lost the likes of Scott Brown, who had been there for a long time but he added some real flair, players from round the world and he seems to have got the blend right.

“Your eyes are drawn to the goalscorers like Kyogo of course, the fact they scored nine goals last weekend. He wants his team to attack and I like that.”

McManaman sampled his first taste of playing of at Celtic Park during a 2-2 UEFA Cup draw against Liverpool in 1997 and claimed the atmosphere generated by the home fans had a huge influence on the end result.

He stated: “Celtic Park is a unique, daunting atmosphere. I remember us starting really well that night and I thought we were going to win quite comfortably.

“Then the noise and the atmosphere when Celtic got their first goal completely turned things round. It affected us.

“We looked as if we weren’t going to get anything from the game and that’s what can happen on European nights - the crowd is so important.

“It’s the same people on the pitch, the one overriding factor is the crowd. The noisier and more vociferus that crowd is on Tuesday, the better it will be for Celtic.

“Because if there is one thing that is going to panic Real - and I use that word loosely - it’s a noisy atmosphere.

“The supporters certainly can’t go along to the stadium thinking: ‘Oh, isn’t it amazing to see Modric and Benzema’. They have to make it as hard as feasibly possible for the European champions.