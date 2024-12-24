Former Celtic man reflects on spell with Rangers 'open' to offers for pair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers are both in Scottish Premiership action on Boxing Day

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are in action at home to Motherwell as they look to return to winning ways. They drew 0-0 away at Dundee United last time out.

Rangers have an away trip to St Mirren as they aim to keep their momentum going. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair....

Former Celtic man on pressure

Former Celtic player Adam Virgo has said he felt more pressure playing for Bristol Rovers than the Hoops. He was on the books at Celtic Park from 2005 to 2008.

Virgo, who is now 41-years-old, was snapped up as a youngster from Brighton and Hove Albion. He was later loaned out to Coventry City and Colchester United during his days in Scotland before heading out the exit door on a permanent basis.

The ex-defender has admitted his time with Bristol Rovers was more ‘intense’ though. He has written in the latest edition of the Football League Paper (22.12.24, page 39): “People on the outside don’t realise what a massive club (Bristol Rovers) it is. I certainly didn’t. It sounds a bit silly because I’ve played for Celtic, a huge club in Scotland, but the level of scrutiny at Bristol Rovers was almost more intense. I could walk around in Glasgow and I might get stopped by the odd person. At Brighton, I’d be out in town or shopping at the supermarket and nobody really took any notice. In Bristol, it felt like every single person knew who you were.”

Rangers to let duo go

Rangers are ‘open’ to offers for Alex Lowry and Adam Devine, according to Rangers Review. The pair have been made available ahead of the January transfer window.

Lowry was loaned out to Hearts in the last campaign to get some game time under his belt. He made 17 appearances for the Jambos and chipped in with a single goal before heading back to his parent club.

As for Devine, the 21-year-old has been loaned out in the past to Partick Thistle, Brechin City and Motherwell to get some experience under his belt. He has risen up through the club’s academy ranks but his long-term future is now up in the air.