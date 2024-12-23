Financial 'expert' expects Rangers to make further key appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers were victorious in their last Scottish Premiership outing

Rangers want to further boost their board following the appointments of Fraser Thornton and Patrick Stewart, according to finance expert Stefan Borson. The Gers are in line for more of a shake-up to their hierarchy.

Borson has told Football Insider: “The chairman is only one member of the board. They are generally looking to strengthen the whole board. Patrick Stewart has come in as CEO. Clearly, that’s a very significant hire given his experience with Man United and his legal background.

“I think they need and have got high-quality professionals around the table. I don’t think it’s particularly focused on the fact they have got financial troubles. They have got the same difficulties that most football clubs have got in that costs tend to be too high, particularly on the wage bill.

“Obviously, everybody is searching for incremental revenue. They are then balancing all of that with the fans’ needs in seeing success on the pitch. I think if you bring in high-quality people around the boardroom table, it gives you a better chance.

“But at the end of the day, the executives and management team on a day-to-day basis, they are going to be the key guys that are running the business.”

“The chairman is there to head the board, but he’s not going to be the person on a day-to-day basis signing the commercial deals, looking for commercial partners, choosing the manager and all of the day-to-day stuff. That’s likely to be largely dealt with by the chief executive.”

Rangers are sat in 2nd place in the table behind rivals Celtic. They won 1-0 at home to Dundee over the weekend with winger Vaclav Cerny scoring their winner as they picked up all three points.

The Gers are back in action on Boxing Day with an away trip to St Mirren as they look to keep their momentum going. They then face Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday in their final match of 2024.

Philippe Clement’s side have the chance to bolster their ranks in January. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door.