The Portuguese winger’s future has been the subject of much speculation since his £25m move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad from Celtic.

Former Celtic winger Jota could yet be leaving Saudi Arabia in the near future after weeks of speculation linking him with an exit from Al Ittihad.

The 24-year old only moved to the Gulf state in the summer, with the Hoops banking a £25 million fee, but ever since then it appears that his new club have been trying to show him the exit door in a bizarre turn of events. Registration rules in the Saudi Pro League means there is a cap on the number of foreign players each side can have and Al Ittihad’s summer pursuit of Liverpool superstar Mo Salah had likely meant that Jota would be the man to drop out.

The Egyptian ended up remaining at Anfield but reports are still circulating that Jota could be leaving the Saudi club and the latest reports coming out of Turkey have suggested he could link up with a player he will be familiar with from the opposite side of the Old Firm derbies from last season. It is claimed that Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce have an interest in the former Celtic star.

If the 24-year old did move there he would be providing competition in the wide areas for Ryan Kent, who moved to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the summer following his release by the Ibrox club. However, the one time Liverpool starlet has struggled for regular game time in recent weeks which means the arrival of Jota could see him fall further down the pecking order.