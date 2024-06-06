Former Celtic star set for Parkhead return in new capacity after club exit announced

Jonny Hayes

Celtic supporters could see a familiar face join the club once again

Celtic are poised to bring back Jonny Hayes in a coaching capacity.

The 36-year-old, who has made four caps for the Republic of Ireland national team in the past, has announced his exit from Aberdeen.

As per the Daily Record, Hayes is now expected to join Celtic in a role that will see him assist B team coach Stephen McManus and also help with the under-18 squad with incoming Southampton man Adam Asghar.

The winger joined the Hoops back in 2017 and went on to spend three years at Celtic Park.

He made 67 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals, helping his former side win the Scottish Premiership in all three of his seasons there.

Following his exit from Aberdeen, he has said: “It’s been a privilege to represent this fantastic Club.

“I’ve been fortunate to have played in many important games, and of course, play my part in delivering a trophy for the fans, who have supported me incredibly throughout the years. I’ve always given my best, both on and off the field, and tried to uphold the values of Aberdeen FC.

“I also need to thank the Club for giving me the opportunity to begin my coaching journey within the Youth Academy. The experience has been hugely rewarding seeing the progress, development and success of the Academy as a whole over the last few years.

“Although development is always a priority, being involved with the Under 16’s winning their CAS League last year, along with the current Under 16’s delivering success in the league and cup this year, demonstrates there is some top talent coming through to compliment the successful Under 18’s squad.

“The future is bright for the Club and although I won’t be playing at Pittodrie anymore, I’ll always be a supporter of the Club and City and I wish everyone associated with AFC all the very best going forward.”

Hayes first joined Aberdeen in 2012 from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, having also had spells in the past at Reading and Leicester City down in England.

He quickly became a key player for the Dons and was later sold to Celtic.

Following his exit from the Hoops, he returned to Pittodrie and has since scored eight goals in 145 games, taking the total number of times he has represented them to 352.

He has been offered the chance to stay put but has now rejected it.

Aberdeen’s Director of Football Steven Gunn has said: “There is no doubt Jonny has made a significant impact during his time with the Club and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.

“An integral part of the 2014 League Cup winning squad, Jonny led the way on the pitch and in the dressing room in terms of his professionalism during both his spells at the Club. His recent achievements with the U16’s squad mark the beginning of a new chapter for him in a coaching capacity.