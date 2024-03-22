Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic star Karamoko Dembele has been told to select his next club carefully amid an impressive loan spell with League One outfit Blackpool. Dembele has made 32 league appearances for the Tangerines so far this season, scoring six from out wide on the way.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Blackpool from Brest, the Ligue 1 club he joined from Celtic in 2022 on a free transfer. Fast-forward a couple of years and it looks as though the Hoops may have let a talent slip through the cracks, with Dembele now being linked with a move to the Premier League, namely with reported interest from Everton and West Ham.

But former Leeds United star Carlton Palmer has urged the winger to take smaller steps as he looks to climb the footballing pyramid, assuming Brest are up for a sale.

“Karamoko Dembele is attracting a lot of interest," Palmer told Football League World. "He is on loan at Blackpool which has seen the 21-year-old excel, he has been in superb form for Blackpool this season. He has contributed to 19 goals across all competitions.

“This has brought him to the attention of West Ham and Everton, who are looking at the player. It will be interesting to see if they can make a deal with his present club to get him out. With his age at 21, he could be a possible top-flight player.