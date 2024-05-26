Celtic's Adam Idah (left) celebrates scoring the winner.

The latest news from Celtic and Rangers in the aftermath of Saturday's Scottish FA Cup Final at Hampden Park.

On-loan striker Adam Idah has become a firm favourite with Celtic supporters in recent months - and he enhanced his reputation once again by hitting a late winner in Saturday’s Scottish Cup Final win over arch rivals Rangers.

There were some questions asked when the Republic of Ireland international joined the Hoops on a half-season loan from English Championship club Norwich City.

After marking his debut with an assist in a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen, Idah MADE his full debut in fine style as he scored twice in a 2-1 win at Hibernian and he went on to score seven goals in 17 games ahead of Saturday’s Hampden Park showdown.

After the Glasgow rivals failed to break the deadlock for the opening 89 minutes, Idah picked the perfect time to add to his ever growing tally as he crashed home a winning goal in the final minute to ensure Brendan Rodgers’ side completed a league and cup double.

However, as it stands, Idah will return to Norwich City this summer as his loan deal comes to a close - but former Celtic star Sean Maloney believes his old club should ensure the striker is secured on a permanent basis.

Speaking on BBC coverage, he said of Idah: “He’s very good. He’s under contract at Norwich. They’ll have a new manager in place. It won’t be easy (keeping Idah at Celtic). But he has been brilliant. If they could keep him, it would be really good for the squad. When he came, there were questions. He wasn’t playing much at Norwich. He has a very different profile from Kyogo. I’m sure the club would love to do it (sign him). You could tell slightly from the boy himself, he’s having a great time here. But you will have to wait and see - it won’t be a small fee.”

Rangers defender makes future admission

Leon Balogun has admitted he will ‘try to switch off a little bit’ before making a decision over his future at Rangers.

The former Wigan Athletic and Brighton and Hove Albion defender is in his second spell at Ibrox after returning from a one-season stint at English Championship club Queens Park Rangers during the 2022/23 campaign. However, after penning a one-year deal with Rangers last summer, the 46-times capped Nigeria international is currently set to leave the club for a second time this summer.

Leon Balogun's Rangers future is up in the air, like many other players.

That would mean Balogun’s appearance in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Celtic could be his last for the club as he heads to pastures new over the coming months. Assessing his future in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup Final loss against the Hoops, the 35-year-old admitted he was ‘open’ to extending his time at Ibrox - but stressed he wanted time to ‘digest’ the Hampden Park defeat before a final decision was made.