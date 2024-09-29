Celtic injury update emerges as player 'wanted' by Rangers addresses transfer talk

Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers have both been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Celtic won 6-0 away at St Johnstone on Saturday afternoon after an emphatic performance. Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice whilst there were also goals for Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

Rangers are looking to chase down the Hoops over the coming weeks and months. Here is a look at the latest news regarding the pair...

Defender latest

Celtic will assess Cameron Carter-Vickers before their Champions League away trip to Borussia Dortmund. The centre-back has been out of action for the last two games with a foot injury.

In this latest update regarding his condition, Brendan Rodgers has said: “I don’t know. I’ll know tomorrow. See where he’s at. And then we’ll go on Monday. And if he’s not available, then okay. Auston Trusty came in. I thought he was excellent tonight. You’ve seen his pace, you’ve seen his power. He’s playing off that right side, but he’s got a good balance in his game. And I thought he did very, very well. So if Cameron’s not available, then we have someone who can come straight in.”

Meanwhile, left-back Greg Taylor went off against St Johnstone but they hope he will be fine. His boss has shared this latest update: “Greg just felt a tightness in his calf in the first 15 minutes. So it just precautionary, we take him off and put Alex Valle in. We hope that he should be fine.”

Winger on interest

Rangers ‘wanted’ Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker over the summer but nothing materialised in the end, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record. The 23-year-old stayed put at Home Park beyond the deadline due to his hefty price tag.

Following his side’s 2-1 win over Luton Town last time out, he addressed links to the Gers and told the Western Morning News: "I have been in this situation before so I know how to handle it and I found ways it worked for me, and that's just focusing on what I can do. I think the difference to when I was at Swansea is I knew I was going to play here. In my eyes it was a win-win because I love it here and I'm playing all the time, and if I got the chance to move it would be to the higher level I want to be getting to. I didn't see it as a bad position to be in."