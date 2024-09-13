Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates with supporters | SNS Group

Celtic are looking to power through another season following the summer transfer window.

Following their statement 3-0 win over Rangers prior to the international break, Celtic will return to action this weekend against Hearts. Brendan Rodgers and co will be gunning for fifth straight win to continue their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season.

A midweek clash will then follow as the Hoops ready up for a Champions League evening on home soil. Celtic will host Slovakian champions ŠK Slovan Bratislava in their first European clash of the season. Rodgers will be looking to secure a strong win to kick their campaign off in style, with summer signing and experienced veteran Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks.

The Denmark international has been tipped to be one of Celtic’s key players when they host Slovan Bratislava next Wednesday. After conceding just one goal in his first five games as a Hoops player, compatriot Anders Lindegaard has backed Schmeichel to be an influential part of the upcoming European match-day.

“It’s fantastic for him to be playing Champions League football again, especially at this time of his career. He’s had a very good start at Celtic and that is important for a goalkeeper,” the former Manchester United and Denmark star said (via Daily Record).

“Kasper is a great signing for Celtic. It’s a great move for them and for him. He is a brilliant goalkeeper, he is top class and has a lot of experience. He will have a positive influence on the Celtic team, he has a lot of top level experience in club and international football. They have made a very good signing with him.”

Schmeichel is also backed heavily by his father, who believes his son still has plenty left to give in his career, despite turning 38 in November.

Speaking to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, the goalkeeping legend said: “I watch every match that my son plays and I see no difference between now and 10 years ago. I know his passion for this, so it’s no surprise to me. For me, it doesn’t feel like it’s towards the end. It doesn’t, so there’s nothing sad about it. I think the focus must lie somewhere else entirely. I see many, many, many good years ahead of him.

“You see players playing until they’re past 40 and are still very fit. So I don’t see why players can’t play on much longer, but I understand it too because it all comes down to the motivation.”