He featured in pre-season for Celtic. | SNS

His exit from Celtic to Stoke City did come with a hitch.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosun Lawal has revealed the extent of the issue found in his exit medical from Celtic when joining Stoke City.

The versatile star who can play in defence and midfield signed for the Potters in a £3m deal during the summer transfer window. It didn’t go smoothly though, as Stoke sporting director Jonathan Walter revealed an issue had appeared in his medical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a loan at Fleetwood Town last year where he played regularly, Lawal has revealed to Stoke Live that he has a lower back stress fracture. There have been frustrations in not being able to get out on the park for his new club but Walters was a massive hand in calming him when the Celtic exit hurdle appeared.

He said: “I’ve had it for a while without realising and I played with it all through last season. I’m happy that it has been identified now and it can be sorted and I can get to my best for the long-term, rather than it getting worse.

“It’s frustrating of course. Every footballer wants to play but I’m happy that it can be taken care of and I can be my normal self, playing again. It’s not affecting my day-to-day life but it’s just something we need to get on top of so I can be at 100 per cent and give 100 per cent for the club.

“He (Walters) was calm and was telling me not to worry, that I had a long-term future at the club. That really helped. I enjoyed my time at Celtic. It’s obviously a massive club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t play as much as I would have liked but I still learned a lot and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been part of that team that won the amount of trophies that they won with some amazing players.”