Hearts have lost six and drawn one of their opening seven games in all competitions

Former Rangers, Hearts and Sunderland forward Kevin Kyle believes the Tynecastle club have a strong enough squad in place to be challenging Rangers for second place in the Premiership table - despite their “horrendous” start to the campaign.

Under-pressure Jambos boss Steven Naismith has lost six and drawn one of their first seven games in all competitions, with his side’s only point gained in the opening day goalless draw with Philippe Clement’s side in Gorgie.

Kyle, who spent the 2012/13 season at Ibrox when the Light Blues were in SPFL League Two, has backed his old club Hearts to turn their poor run of form around but feels the board could “have a decision to make” over Naismith’s position if results don’t start to improve quickly.

The 43-year-old Open Goal host, who also turned out for Kilmarnock, Wolves, Coventry and won ten Scotland caps during his playing career, believes the capital club should be aiming to finish third as a minimum each year while also looking to lay down a challenge to Glasgow’s big two when they’re in a position to do so.

And with the Gers also enduring a tough start to the season so far, Kyle admits this is likely to be Hearts’ best chance in years to split the Old Firm rivals. Speaking to STV Sport, he said: “They (Hearts) are off to a horrendous start, I was at the first game of the season, I took my youngest up to watch the game against Rangers. I thought Hearts were quite good that day, but since then they haven’t quite kicked on from that or performed as well, whether that is from having the games in Europe or whether it is the new bodies trying to bed in.

“There are a few fans starting to make noises and pressure is building on Steven Naismith, but it only takes one game to turn things around. I think this happened last season as well, when they had a run of three or four defeats, and they managed to turn that around and finish third, so hopefully it’s just a blip and a bump on the road and they can turn it around and get going again.

“Some of the fans just aren’t having him, it was the same with Robbie (Neilson). The fans pay their money and are entitled to their opinions, but you can’t always agree with their opinions and have to look at it from a wider aspect. The reality is that Hearts need to be winning games and ultimately finishing third each year, then looking to challenge the top two. That’s always difficult, but I think looking at the way Rangers are just now there is no reason to say Hearts shouldn’t be up there challenging.

“They’ve got off to a bad start and puts more pressure on the club as a whole but I would like to see them give him (Naismith) time, he is a young manager and sometimes it isn’t straightforward for young managers who finish playing and then jump straight into management and there is a learning process. Whether he gets the time or not is up to him, if he starts getting results again he’ll be fine, but if he doesn’t then the Hearts board will have a decision to make.”

Rangers return to Premiership action this weekend as they travel to Tayside to face Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday, while Hearts are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip along the M8 to Glasgow to take on the reigning champions and league leaders at Celtic Park.

*Kevin Kyle was speaking at the Scottish Legends Golf Series at Loch Lomond.