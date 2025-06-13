There are several former Hoops stars on the lookout for a new club - and here’s five who might be of interest to Brendan Rodgers

A host of former Celtic players are available right now under freedom of contract as they begin their search to find a new club this summer.

For any player whose contract is expiring, this time period can often be unsettled with their future still unclear.

Here, GlasgowWorld identify five out-of-contract former Hoops stars who could be of interest to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Jason Denayer

Belgian centre-back had a loan spell at Parkhead and was named the PFA Scotland ‘Young Player of the Year’ during his short stint in Glasgow’s East End. Still on 27, the former Manchester City youth star is searching for a new club at present after his Middle East exit. He spent the previous three seasons in the Gulf, initially at Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli before joining Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh.

Fraser Forster

Veteran goalkeeper faces a big decision on his future this summer after leaving Tottenham Hotspur with a Europa League winners’ medal. The 37-year-old former England international was a fans favourite during his time at Celtic and could make one final career move before hanging up the gloves.

Dedryck Boyata

Another well-travelled Belgian defender who has been without a club for the last six months after leaving Club Brugge in his homeland. Was previously signed by Ronny Deila, but had a rocky relationship with current Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers before eventually leaving on a free transfer to join Hertha Berlin.

Liam Henderson

The former Hibs starlet has made a real name for himself in Italy where he has been plying his trade for the last seven years since departing the Hoops for Bari in 2018. Could be heading for a return to the UK after running down his contract at Empoli. A number of clubs are understood to be interesting in him.

Christopher Jullien

A £7 million signing from Toulouse back in 2019, the towering French defender was plagued by injuries during his spell in Glasgow. A horrific knee injury cut his time in Scotland short, leaving for Montpellier in 2022. Now coming to the end of his contract.